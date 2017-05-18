One person suffers minor injuries in Chesterfield accident involving off-duty Richmond officer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An off-duty Richmond police officer was involved in a crash this morning in Chesterfield County.

A Chesterfield County Officer said that one person is being treated for back pain after the accident, but no one else appears to be injured.

The accident happened at the intersection of Turner Road and West Road.

Police are currently investigating to determine what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

