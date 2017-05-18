No injuries reported in abandoned Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire investigators are now working to figure out what sparked an early morning house fire in the city’s northside.

It happened on Garland Avenue near Fendall Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities at the scene said that the house was abandoned, and as a result, nobody was hurt during the incident.

The house is now condemned.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

