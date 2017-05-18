McGuire VA Medical Center gets award for sustainability

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, in recognition for successful programs to reduce their environmental impact.

Practice Greenpeace is one of the nation’s leading organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the healthcare sector.

According to Practice Greenhealth, the Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more. Facilities that receive the award must demonstrate they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.

The award will be formally presented at the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala, set for May 18 in Minneapolis at the CleanMed Conference & Exhibition.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.