I-295/I-64 exit ramp blocked after beer truck overturns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are reporting that the ramp between I-295 south and I-64 east is blocked after a tractor-trailer truck overturned.

The incident happened this morning around 8:30 a.m.

The truck was hauling beer before it flipped. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said that the driver suffered injuries, but they did not clarify the severity.

As of 11:45 a.m. the roadway was still closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

