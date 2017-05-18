Henrico County Police hosting recruitment event for women

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is looking to recruit more women to join the force.

The Police Department is hosting a hiring event geared toward women looking to develop a career in law enforcement.

Henrico Police say that only about 10 percent of the department’s officers are women.

At the recruiting event being held Thursday night, other sisters in blue from different areas of the department will be there to talk about their experience working in policing or dispatch.

An officer will also go through the physical test required to join the academy.

8News spoke with Aliese Alter, from the Henrico County Police department.

“A lot of the questions we get are about the physical agility,” Alter said. “[Many recruits] are very intimidated by it. It can be intimidating if you’ve never seen it completed before, so that’s our hope, that seeing it being completed in person, that it’s really not that intimidating at all and it’s definitely something they can accomplish.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be held at the Henrico County Training Center on 7701 East Parham Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.