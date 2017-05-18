Driver critically injured in Chesterfield County wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. Va. (WRIC) — One person was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident in Chesterfield County Thursday evening.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the 8100 block of Iron Bridge Road. Police say a 2013 Toyota SUV was traveling east when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with ‘critical injuries,’ according to police.

Police are still investigating the wreck and ask anyone with information to call the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.

