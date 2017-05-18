Chesterfield plans for the future off of Jeff Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has unveiled plans to revitalize some areas around Jefferson Davis Highway.

“The plan 20 years ago was to stop the decline and turn the corner. Now we’re looking at a vision for the future,” said Rick Young, owner of the Halfway House Restaurant.

Young and his wife have owned the restaurant off of Jeff Davis highway in Chesterfield for the past 35 years. The building has been around since the 1760s. Now, the county is looking to incorporate the past with the future as they unveil new plans to revitalize the area.

“I think it’s an exciting new vision that’s very doable,” Young said.

“We started this project about two years ago,” explained county planner Jim Bowling.

Bowling says they took hundreds of comments and suggestions from residents and business owners before coming up with a plan that includes new businesses, health and social services, as well as pedestrian walkways.

Bowling says the area has been one of the most important economic engines in Chesterfield for decades.

“We have to take care of what we have as well as build new. Our oldest communities need a little tender love and care to keep them vibrant and help them grow,” said Bowling.

He’s hoping what is now a plan becomes a reality in the future.

“The area is a place with a past and a place with a future,” said Bowling.

“It’s really going to be up to us to step up and make those visions a reality,” said Young.

The plan still has a long way to go. It has to go to the planning commission and if approved there it heads to the board of supervisors. Residents can still weigh in. To view the full plan, click here.

