Chesterfield County home sustains minor damage after shed goes up in flames

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A home in Chesterfield County sustained minor heat damage after a shed went up in flames Thursday night.

Fire crews said they were called to 5030 King Cotton Lane at roughly 10:20 p.m. When they arrived they found a storage building fully involved in flames. It took crews roughly 45 minutes to mark the blaze under control.

The shed was destroyed but no one was injured. The two residents who live at the home will not be displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.