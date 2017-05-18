35-year-old injured in Chesterfield County wreck dies at hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. Va. (WRIC) — A man who was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Chesterfield County earlier this month has died, according to police.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on May 18 in the 8100 block of Iron Bridge Road. Police say a 2013 Toyota SUV was traveling east when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, who has been identified as 35-year-old John C. Phillips, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police say died nearly a week later on May 24.

Police are still investigating the wreck and ask anyone with information to call the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.