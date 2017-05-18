165 employees to lose jobs when Hanover County paper mill closes

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 165 people will lose their jobs in Hanover County when the Bear Island Paper Mill closes.

The newsprint manufacturing company said that it could not keep up with challenging costs as demand for their product has diminished in recent years.

Bear Island Paper Mill has not yet released a closing date.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

