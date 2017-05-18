1 dead in vehicle accident along Route 1 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a vehicle accident on Route 1 near Doswell in Hanover County.

The accident happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Verdon Road near the Caroline County line.

As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes are closed in the area.

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Verdon Road, onto Hewlett Road, onto Jericho Road and back onto US-1. Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Jericho Road, Hewlett Road, onto Verdon Road and back onto US-1.

Authorities at the scene say that the roadway should be clear by about 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

