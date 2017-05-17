VIDEO: Shocking video shows daredevil teens climbing Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A YouTube video of a daring stunt on the Golden Gate Bridge is going viral.

In the video, the daredevils climb to the top of the bridge during the night without any safety equipment and start doing tricks.

According to the DailyMail, the teenagers were able to climb the structure 746-foot structure in about ten minutes, after slipping under security fences unnoticed.

Officials with the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District held a news conference to address the dangerous stunt.

“The Golden Gate Bridge is not an amusement park ride,” officials said during the press conference. “You should not be climbing up the structure.”

“These individuals could have harmed themselves and fortunately they didn’t injure any motorist. There is a state law preventing individuals from climbing on the Golden Gate Bridge.”

“We will be taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

