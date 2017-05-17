Support Kerri O’Brien’s Woman of the Year fundraiser over music, happy hour and a view

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You have one last chance to help 8News anchor Kerri O’Brien with her Woman of the Year fundraiser to support The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

You can join Kerri at Conch Republic Restaurant at Rocketts Landing tomorrow for live music, happy hour, a river view and a 50/50 raffle.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Ten percent of all bar sales benefit LLS.

The woman who raises the most money for nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancers wins the title of Woman Of The Year.

The man and woman of the year will be announced this Saturday at the grand finale gala.

Can’t attend? You can still bid on Kerri’s auction items, which include an 8News Kidcaster and tour experience.

On the site, you will be asked top register as a bidder.

Kerri’s other items include a private total wine class tasting for 20, spa-cation in Short pump and an RVA Segway/Trolley/Museums Experience.

