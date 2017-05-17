Southside Elementary’s bottle cap project teaches lessons about art and recycling

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — This week the Southside Elementary School Art Club is unveiling its year-long bottle cap project.

Assistant Principal Richard Spence asked children to bring in their bottle caps at the beginning of the school year.

The Art Club used them to make hallway signs for each grade level.

“Mr. Spence took a survey of each class’s favorite color,” explains Southside Elementary teacher Beth Tetterton. “The art club then used ratios to determine how many bottle caps of each color to decorate some of the signs with.”

After the completion of the hallway signs project, the Art Club used bottle caps to decorate a mural, painted by the art teacher, to hang in the front hall.

“The intent of the project was to show how art is connected to the other subjects and also to draw attention to the volume of plastic bottles that we use every day and to promote recycling,” adds Tetterton.

