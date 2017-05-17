Richmond Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of REAL house

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the opening of the REAL house. REAL stands for Recovering from Everyday Addictive Lifestyle. The program is meant to help former inmates stay on course and not go back to jail.

Donations from all over the city came in for the house, which will house eight men, including a house manager.

Click here to learn more about the house. Click here to learn more about how the REAL program is making a difference in Richmond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.