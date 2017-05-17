Police: Woman critically wounded in south Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Richmond’s southside Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police were called to the 3500 block of Jeff Davis Highway near Bells Road. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.