Missing New Kent man with dementia found in Washington D.C.

UPDATE: The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says John Throckmorton has been located in Washington D.C. No other information is being released at the request of his family.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man with dementia.

Police say 73-year-old Johnny Throckmorton was last seen in 4500 block of Hopewell Road in the Tunstall area of New Kent County at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Throckmorton, who is believed to be driving a blue and gold 2006 Kia Sorrento with Virginia tags #VRC1817, is described as a 6-foot-4, 265-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes.

Throckmorton is in need of medications for dementia, hypertension, and AFIB.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.

