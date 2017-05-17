Martin’s announces closing dates for remaining Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — MARTIN’S Food Markets announced Wednesday it will close its remaining nine stores in the Richmond area and Williamsburg communities this summer.
“Throughout this difficult process, our top concern has been to take care of our associates and treat them fairly and with respect,” said Tom Lenkevich, president, GIANT/MARTIN’S. “We know our associates’ continued dedication to our customers will provide excellent service in the coming weeks. We are also making a best in class commitment to take care of our people with a strong severance package.”
The following stores will close on July 10:
- 6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield
- 5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond
- 11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
- 4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg
The following stores will close on August 2:
- 253 North Washington Highway, Ashland
- 12601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester
- 200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian
- 7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond
- 5700 Brook Road, Richmond
“We want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication over the years, and we are grateful for the loyalty of our many customers,” continued Lenkevich.
