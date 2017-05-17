Martin’s announces closing dates for remaining Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — MARTIN’S Food Markets announced Wednesday it will close its remaining nine stores in the Richmond area and Williamsburg communities this summer.

“Throughout this difficult process, our top concern has been to take care of our associates and treat them fairly and with respect,” said Tom Lenkevich, president, GIANT/MARTIN’S. “We know our associates’ continued dedication to our customers will provide excellent service in the coming weeks. We are also making a best in class commitment to take care of our people with a strong severance package.”

The following stores will close on July 10:

6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield

5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond

11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg

The following stores will close on August 2:

253 North Washington Highway, Ashland

12601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond

5700 Brook Road, Richmond

“We want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication over the years, and we are grateful for the loyalty of our many customers,” continued Lenkevich.

