Man with medical issues missing from New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who has ‘medical issues.’
Police say Johnny Throckmorton was last seen in the Tunstall area of New Kent County. He is believed to be driving a blue Kia.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.
