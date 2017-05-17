Man found shot to death inside south Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Richmond’s southside after a man was found shot to death in the hallway of an apartment complex overnight.

Richmond Police say that just after 11 p.m., they were called to the Lofts At Commerce located on the 700 block of Stockton Street for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the hallway of the fourth floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Richmond Police spokesperson said officers arrived in tactical gear because they were unaware of the situation.

Officers cleared the fourth floor for a time to investigate and are currently gathering information from possible witnesses who live on that floor and in the building.

Police said the Lofts at Commerce has controlled access and residents need a keycard in order to enter the building.

There’s currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

