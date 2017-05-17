Kroger looking to fill 250 positions in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger is holding a hiring event on Saturday to fill approximately 250 positions in the 18 stores in the Richmond area.

Interviews will be held at the Kroger Training Center located at 2235 Staples Mill Road between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Interested persons should apply online and are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.

“Kroger provides competitive wages and excellent benefits,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career.”

McGee also noted that many store managers and executives started as part-time clerks.

The jobs are in all areas of stores and most are for part-time positions.

