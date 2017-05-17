Henrico Police release sketches after skeletal remains found at landfill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have released sketches of skeletal remains that were found back on April 7.

According to police, an employee of Republic Services found the remains in an abandoned field on their property and notified Henrico Police.

Police say nearly all the skeletal remains were recovered.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the remains to be that of a white male, 45 – 67 years of age at the time of death and approximately 5’2” – 5”7” tall.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this person is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

