Domino’s working to fill 250 positions across Greater Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a job? Domino’s is hiring 250 delivery drivers and assistant managers at thirteen locations in the Greater Richmond area.

“We are very excited to offer additional jobs throughout Richmond and its surrounding areas,” said Eric Osterheldt, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Virginia.

The positions are available at the following Domino’s locations:

• 11442 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen

• 70 S. Airport Drive in Highland Springs

• 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell

• 2057 Wal-Mart Way in Midlothian

• 2130 E. Washington St. in Petersburg

• 3440 Anderson Highway in Powhatan

• 3906 Hull St. in Richmond

• 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond

• 10614 Patterson Ave. in Richmond

• 8703 W. Broad St. in Richmond

• 111 N. Belvidere in Richmond

• 5526 Lakeside Ave. in Richmond

• 4223 Beulah Road in Richmond

“Domino’s is a great place to work,” said Osterheldt. “Our company provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking to grow with the company or need a part-time job, Domino’s is the place to be.”

According to Domino’s, delivery drivers earn approximately $10-13 an hour, inclusive of tips, along with per mileage reimbursement. Assistant manager wages are approximately $13-15 an hour.

