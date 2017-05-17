Coffee presses recalled due to laceration hazard

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Bradshaw International has recalled 85,000 coffee presses because the glass can break.

The coffee presses were sold in green, red, black and blue with a matching lid and stainless steel plunger.

Bradshaw International has received three reports of the glass breaking and cutting fingers.

The product was sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and online at Amazon.com from July 2016 through March 2017 for between $15 and $20.

Bradshaw International can be reached at 877-614-9571 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

