Chesterfield Police launch death investigation after body found in Appomattox River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have launched a death investigation after a body was found in the Appomattox River Wednesday afternoon.

The male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found in the river and pulled to shore close to Johnson Alley and Grove Avenue in Petersburg.

Police are working with The Office of the Medical Examiner to positively identify the body and make notification to next of kin.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

