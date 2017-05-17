49-year-old woman dies in King and Queen County crash

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — King and Queen County Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Route 633 just before 5 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Honda Pilot.

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet, Tina D. Braxton, 49 of King and Queen County died at the scene. The driver of the 2005 Honda, Brandon K. Thorpe, 33 of King and Queen County was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Two juvenile male passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

