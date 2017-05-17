3 Richmond teens arrested after spree of larcenies in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested three teens who allegedly took part in a spree of larcenies in New Kent County Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 6 a.m. of people believed to be entering motor vehicles in the area of Sassafras Dr. Quinton.

When officers arrived on the scene, one of the teens was taken into custody and two others fled on foot. All three of the teens were eventually taken into custody shortly after.

Police say they received a total of 28 calls for vehicle larcenies during that time.

A vehicle was also recovered in the area which had been recently reported stolen in the City of Richmond.

All suspects are juveniles ranging from 14 to 17 years of age, all three are from the City of Richmond and juvenile petitions are being requested on all three at this time.

Charges and the identity of the suspect are not available at this time because of their ages.

