3-month-old Richmond boy to undergo open heart surgery Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A three-month-old boy named Atirys will undergo open heart surgery Wednesday morning.

His grandmother tells 8News he suffers from the same rare heart defect as Jimmy Kimmel’s son, called Tetralogy of Fallot.

Some of the systems that occur with the condition include bluish tints to his extremities, such as his lips, hands, and feet when he cries, and constant rapid breathing.

This will be Atiry’s first out of four surgeries to repair the hole in his heart.

His family is traveling from Richmond to UVA Children’s Heart Hospital in Charlottesville for the surgery.

The family said they believed their insurance would cover the cost of the surgery, but unfortunately, his condition is not included in the coverage.

In addition to the hospital expenses, the family will have out of pocket medical expenses for medication and time away from work during his six-week recovery.

“Other than his health issues, he is a happy boy and gives us nothing but hope and love through his smiles and coos,” his mother said. “Thank you for the prayers and well wishes, we greatly appreciate everything.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help fund all the expenses. The page can be found by visiting HERE.

