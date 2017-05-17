$20K reward offered for suspect info in 2016 murder of Chesterfield hotel employee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information regarding the 2016 murder of a hotel employee in Chesterfield County.

Jerry V. Colyer was working at the Econo-Lodge Motel in the 2300 block of Indian Hill Road on September 29, 2016 when an unknown black male suspect entered the motel armed with a revolver and approached Colyer demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect shot Colyer at point blank range before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build who was wearing jeans, a maroon long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a red brimmed ball cap and dark-colored shoes at the time of the incident. He was also wearing what appeared to be a white bandage around his right hand.

This investigation is an effort of the FBI Richmond Division Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, partnering with the Chesterfield County Police Department. Individuals with information that may assist agents and detectives regarding this investigation are asked to call the FBI at 804/261-1044 or the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804/748-1251.

