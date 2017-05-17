2 arrested in South Richmond apartment complex homicide

UPDATE: Police have made two arrests in connection to last month’s homicide in South Richmond.

Chavonte J. Estes, 24, of the 3700 block of Martin Avenue, Henrico, was taken into custody in the 500 block of Pelham Avenue, and Rakeym J. Bell, 24, of the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, was taken into custody in the 2400 block of Burton Ave. Both were arrested on Thursday, June 8 without incident and both have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police say other charges are pending.

Authorities say that just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, officers responded to the apartment building at 700 Stockton Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Jaquan A. Harris, 25, of the 700 block of Stockton Street down and unresponsive in the fourth-floor hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond’s southside after a man was found shot to death in the hallway of an apartment complex overnight.

Richmond Police say that just after 11 p.m., they were called to the Lofts At Commerce located on the 700 block of Stockton Street for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 25-year-old Jaquan A. Harris in the hallway of the fourth floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were initially investigating this incident as a homicide but are now ruling Harris’ death a homicide.

A Richmond Police spokesperson said officers arrived in tactical gear because they were unaware of the situation.

Officers cleared the fourth floor for a time to investigate and are currently gathering information from possible witnesses who live on that floor and in the building.

Police said the Lofts at Commerce has controlled access and residents need a keycard in order to enter the building.

There’s currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

