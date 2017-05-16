Woman accused of attacking community college professor indicted in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The woman accused of attacking a Reynolds Community College professor with a box cutter has been indicted in Henrico.

Brittany Burfield is charged with one felony count of malicious wounding.

Police say Burfield cut a male professor with a box cutter in his office in Burnette Hall in late February.

The professor suffered minor injuries.

Burfield’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.

