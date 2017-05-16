Water bill issues continue in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — As the City of Petersburg mulls over options to outsource its water system, city residents continue to have billing problems.

One man told 8News he demanded a refund after he was undercharged due to what he says was an error on the City’s part.

“I would like to see the city get their stuff together,” Cody Sloan told 8News. “I have a one-inch meter, so my bill was increased double what I usually pay and there is nothing that the city can do it about. I can’t get credited back the money for a bill that has already been paid.”

Sloan said he stopped by the Water Billing Department Tuesday to refute his bill that was $50 higher than usual.

Sloan said customer service representatives gave him a piece of paper that stated in 2015, City Council voted to set the charge for customers with one inch meters at $17.06 for water and $38.66 for sewer, but due to an error on the City’s part, those customers have been only been charged $6.82 for water and $15.47 for sewer.

Sloan said water billing representatives told him he has to pay the bill or go before City Council

When asked what council is doing to fix the problem, Councilman Howard Myers says the city is working to make sure everyone pays their fair share when to comes to both water and sewer.

The city’s spokesman told 8News council members may decide how to fix the problems during Tuesday night’s meeting.

