Tech for Troops to donate laptops to McGuire veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tech for Troops will donate more than 40 laptops to veteran patients of McGuire VA Medical Center and Richmond Fisher House.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says at least 20 computers will be donated to the veteran patients McGuire and 21 more will be donated to the families of inpatient veterans at Fisher House.

The Tech For Troops Project is a Richmond-based non-profit organization whose mission is to provide Veterans with technology and job skills to rejoin the workforce.

An event will be held at McGuire VA Medical Center located at 1201 Broad Rock Boulevard starting at 11 a.m.

