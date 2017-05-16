Petersburg employees notified of layoffs before budget vote

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Two dozen people could lose their jobs in the City of Petersburg if city council approves the interim city manager’s budget proposal.

But, they received letters yesterday that their job was gone, despite the new budget not having even been voted on by city council members.

8News Tri-Cities Reporter Parker went straight to Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell to find out why the premature notice was sent.

“If the council approves the budget on June 6, then the reduction in force will take place effective July 1st, so these positions would no longer exist,” Tyrrell explained.

But if the plan has yet to even be approved or voted on by City Council, why were the employees told that effective June 30th the position would be gone? Tyrrell said it was all out of a courtesy to the employees to give them enough time to find a new job.

“We have a process to work with our employees to give them as much lead time as possible, and when you backwards plan from July 1st to today, this was when we needed to make notice,” Tyrrell said.

Should council not approve the plan for the layoffs, Tyrrell says the jobs won’t be cut.

Those cuts are coming due to proposed outsourcing in departments like payroll and facilities management. The city has informed those people who could be losing their job that they can apply for consideration in another vacant city position for which they qualify.

The city manager says the affected employees will also be considered a priority hire for the companies that are brought in as a part of outsourcing. Again, all this is contingent on the June 6th vote.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.