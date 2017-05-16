Neighbors want answers after officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New video has surfaced showing the moments after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Richmond’s southside on Monday.

Police say 29-year-old Jason Fitzgerald died after a Richmond Police officer shot and killed him during a traffic stop on Lynhaven Avenue.

“They had pulled him out the car and that was it, really,” recalled Danielle Rhames. “He was already dead from what I’ve seen; he wasn’t moving.”

Rhames recorded video on her cellphone shortly after hearing a single gunshot that killed Fitzgerald.

Inell Inge owns the home Fitzgerald crashed into as he was trying to get away.

“The car came from Buford Road headed towards Bells road and he lost control and hit the ditch,” she explained. “Somehow the car turned around backwards and went into the house. But I don’t know if they shot him prior. I was told that they shot him in the head and pulled him out right here.”

Police said Fitzgerald had several warrants out for his arrest, including attempted murder in connection with a domestic dispute. According to police, Fitzgerald shot at someone earlier in the afternoon.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said one of his officers fired at Fitzgerald following an altercation with him during the traffic stop.

Still, neighbors say that’s no excuse for things taking a deadly turn.

“Regardless if he was a suspect, I would feel better if you shot to injure me, not shot to kill me,” Rhames said. “Because the person who has anything to say is not here no more.”

RPD’s Force Investigation Team is still investigating the shooting and will turn their findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review. We’re also told that a weapon was recovered from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.