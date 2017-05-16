Man fatally struck while crossing Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is investigating after a man was struck and killed while trying to cross a busy intersection late Monday night.

The male pedestrian was struck just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hull Sreet and Turner Roads.

Authorities say a 2011 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on Hull Street Road when it struck the man who was crossing the road.

The driver did remain at the scene and was not injured, police say.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died.

Police continue their investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

