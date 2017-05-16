Local couple finds joy in the ‘little things’ after birth of quintuplets

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland couple with quintuplets said they are finding joy in the little things.

It’s been five months since the Baudinet quintuplets were born. Mom, Margaret and dad, Michael, said they are getting used to their new normal.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Michael Baudinet said. “Our quiet house has turned into a train station.”

Ava, Clara, Millie, Luke and Isabelle were born on December 4th in Arizona. The Goochland couple temporarily moved to Phoenix after finding a doctor there with a high success rate in delivering multiples.

“We had one shot to do it right and we wanted to give ourselves every opportunity to make this a success,” Michael said.

Both parents are still working full time. They also have two live-in nannies and multiple volunteers who visit regularly. They said their management skills come in handy.

“There’s pretty much a chart for everything in my house,” Margaret said.

“That’s really the only way to do it,” Michael added.

Mom said every day is broken down in 30-minute increments: managing naps, play time and feedings

“We talk about taking life one feeding at a time,” Michael said. “That’s really all we can do.”

After multiple miscarriages and now having five babies to take care of, they said this experience has shown them the good in people.

“People are truly kind,” Margaret said. “You just kind of have to give them the opportunity and that’s been really heartwarming for us.”

Both telling 8News life is about finding the joy in the little things.

“There is joy and those who are waiting for joy or hoping for joy, it is there,” Margaret said. “It’s just a matter of finding joy in the waiting but also finding joy in the small things.”

