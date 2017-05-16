Kings Dominion hosting two job fairs this week

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a summer job? Kings Dominion is hosting two jobs fairs this week.

The first is Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It covers a variety of open positions including Lifeguard, Food & Beverage Host, Rides Operator, Merchandise and Games Associate and more. The second is Saturday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s for part-time and seasonal positions in our Maintenance Department including Landscape Techs, Painters, Mechanics and more.

Both fairs are at Kings Dominion Human Resources at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell.

Applicants should apply online at kingsdominion.com/jobs prior to attending the job fair. Please email jobs@kingsdominion.com for questions.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.