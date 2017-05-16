Hokies down Monarchs 8-4 in in-state baseball clash

The following comes directly from Virginia Tech:

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Tech relief pitcher Dylan Hall notched his first career win, and the Hokies got two RBIs each from Tom Stoffel and Matt Dauby to register an 8-4 non-conference victory over No. 25 Old Dominion at Harbor Park on Monday.

With the win, Tech moved to 23-29 overall on the season and improved to 14-11 in non-conference games. The Hokies also knocked off a ranked opponent for the fifth time this season. In contrast, Old Dominion fell to 35-17.

Hall, a freshman from Stafford, Virginia, came on in relief of starter Nick Anderson in the fourth inning. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out two. Paul Hall Jr. and Joey Sullivan combined for 1.1 innings of hitless relief to seal the win.

Tech trailed 3-2 after four innings, but regained the lead for good in the fifth on Stoffel’s two-run home run – his eighth homer of the season. The Hokies added a run in the sixth on Marcus White’s RBI triple to take a 5-3 lead. ODU closed to 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Hokies added two more runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Mac Caples and a sacrifice fly by Rahiem Cooper. Tech’s final run came on a sacrifice fly by Jack Owens in the eighth inning.

Cooper went 3-for-4, with an RBI and a run, while Stoffel went 2-for-4, with three runs and two RBI. Owens and Sam Fragale had two hits each.

OF NOTE

• Stoffel’s home run marked the 82nd of the season for the Hokies. Those are the most home runs hit by a Tech squad since the 1988 team hit 140.

• Stoffel pushed his batting average to a team-leading .349 this season.

• Cooper now has recorded at least two hits in 13 games this season.

• Anderson tied Connor Coward for the team lead with his 11th start.

• Hall’s 4.2 innings marked his longest outing of the season by two innings, and he moved to 1-1 on the year.

• Sullivan’s 29 appearances lead the team.

• Grant Maiorana, an outfielder, made just his second start of the season and went 0-for-3. His last start came April 5 against Marshall.

• White made his eighth consecutive start at catcher and now has started 13 games this season.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech now heads to Coral Gables, Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the final series of the regular season. The two teams open the series Thursday evening at 7 p.m.