Group of Henrico high school seniors earn special teacher scholarship

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Henrico County high school seniors already have a career lined up after they complete school, making them today’s Positively Richmond.

Fifteen seniors will have teacher positions waiting for them when they graduate college. The program is a way to address the need for teachers in content areas where there aren’t enough qualified applicants.

The 2017 group includes:

• Mikayla Buckner, Deep Run High School

• Joshua Hafker, Deep Run High School

• Anna Keating, Deep Run High School

• Jaelyn Ford, Glen Allen High School

• Nancy Martin, Glen Allen High School

• Angel Beverly, Godwin High School

• Samantha Cohodas, Godwin High School

• Sabrina Duarte, Godwin High School

• Lauren Lemelin, Godwin High School

• Kinsey Martin, Godwin High School

• Marine Beausergent, JR Tucker High School

• Ariana Kopf, JR Tucker High School

• Evynn Nesbitt, JR Tucker High School

• Nicholas Cox, Highland Spring High School

• Special Childress, Varina High School

The students agree to earn a teaching degree. When they graduate, Henrico County Public Schools will guarantee them a position, along with $5,000.

Teacher-scholars agree to teach in Henrico County schools for at least three years and to be placed where they are most needed.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.