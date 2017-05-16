Former Henrico police officer to be reimbursed nearly $15K in legal expenses

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A former Henrico County police officer who stood trial for shooting a woman in a car he says hit him will have $15,000 in legal expenses reimbursed.

Local news outlets report Henrico County recently approved reimbursing Joel Greenway $14,952 he spent defending the 2015 case.

Henrico County also settled a $750,000 lawsuit with Kimberly McNeil, a passenger in the car. She suffered a traumatic brain injury after being shot four times.

In October a jury found Greenway not guilty of charges including malicious wounding and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Greenway testified he approached the car McNeil and her boyfriend were in at a gas station parking lot, and asked to see their hands after witnessing drug use. Greenway said the man put his hands in his waistband and then drove forward, hitting him.

