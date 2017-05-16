FDA issues warning on buying, selling secondhand diabetic test strips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Tuesday about buying and selling secondhand diabetic test strips.

An 8News investigation last year found pre-owned test strips sold at a fraction of the retail price is a growing industry online and on the streets in Central Virginia.

It is legal but the FDA does not recommend it. The agency warns pre-owned test strips can give incorrect results.

The FDA says the strips may not have been stored properly or may be expired which can lead to health complications and even death.

