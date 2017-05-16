Bon Secours to unveil name of new East End center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours will reveal the name of its new Center for Healthy Living on Nine Mile Road.

Bon Secours says most people need more than traditional health care services, so the new center is designed to bring wellness to the community.

In a release, it says, “Bon Secours looks forward to joining with the public in promoting healing and overall well-being to improve social and environmental factors impacting the health of the overall community.”

An event is being held on May 16 at the center at 11 a.m. at 2600 Nine Mile Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

