Bon Secours names east end center after Civil Rights champion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours Richmond Health System announced the name of its new East End center as “Healthy Living Sarah Garland Jones Center.”

Sarah Garland Jones, M.D. (1865-1905) is one of the founders of Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.

“We are pleased to name our new center in honor of Dr. Sarah Garland Jones, the first African American women licensed to practice medicine in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She was a pioneer in the medical field, a champion for civil rights and a role model for future generations,” said Mark Gordon, CEO of Bon Secours Richmond East. “We Want everything that she accomplished and stood for to be known and remembered and to serve as an inspiration to the children and families of this community.”

Bon Secours created the Sarah Garland Jones Center as a place to implement population health and workforce development programming for residents.

The Center consists of three areas including Parsley’s Kitchen, a community room and the Front Porch Cafe. The kitchen is a 1,100 square-foot space designed for cooking classes, nutrition education and an incubator space for start-up businesses.

The community room will be used as health and meeting space for group-based therapy, workforce readiness programs and community meetings. The Front Porch Cafe is under construction. It will be operated by Churchill Activities and Tutoring and will provide job training for young adults in Church Hill.

