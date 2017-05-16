4-year-old dies after shooting self at childcare provider’s house

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Orange County Police are investigating after a four-year-old child shoots himself at a home of a Stafford County deputy.

Authorities say that at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Orange Sheriff’s Office received a call that a four-year-old child had gotten a gun and shot himself at a home off of Mine Run Road.

When crews arrived at the home, they tried to perform life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“To this point in the investigation, it has been determined that this occurred at a child care provider which also is the residence of a Stafford County Deputy Sheriff, who was not at home at the time of the incident,” the press release said.

The firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon, police say.

Investigators of the Orange Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident and no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.

