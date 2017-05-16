2 river otters coming to Maymont nature center today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the moment all otter lovers have been waiting for! Two North American river otters are coming to Maymont today.

A male and a female will be at the Robins Nature & Visitor Center.

Maymont had been looking for new otters to rescue after Neptune and Pandora died last year.

The new otters are coming to Richmond from Louisiana. They were found raiding crayfish farms, and authorities deemed them “nuisances” to be removed from the wild.

The male otter is named “Louis,” which is both short for Louisiana and an homage to Louis Armstrong, the famous jazz musician from New Orleans.

Maymont fans will be able to help name the female otter. That campaign will start in a few weeks.

Admission to the Nature Center is $4 a person, or free for Maymont members.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.