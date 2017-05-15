Woman arrested for Short Pump hit-and-run after calling police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested after reporting an accident to police that involved her own vehicle.

Henrico Police responded to the 0 block of Vintage Drive for an accident. Authorities say Carrie Gwynn Holder reported to police that someone struck her vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers then realized the situation was likely related to a hit and run being investigated in the area of Pump Road and W. Broad Street.

Holder was arrested for driving under the influence and hit and run for the Pump Road crash.

