Va. Wesleyan blanks Randolph-Macon, 9-0, to win first ever regional

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets (35-11) see their season end in the final day of regional play in NCAA D-III softball tournament, falling to ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan (46-2), 9-0, on Monday afternoon.

The following is additional information directly from Randolph-Macon:

ASHLAND, Va. – Sophomore Kerstin Roth (Yorktown, Va./Grafton) and freshman Shelby Hill (Mechanicsville, Va./St. Margaret’s) both went 1 for 2 with a stolen base as the 16th-ranked and second-seeded Randolph-Macon softball team fell 9-0 in five innings to top-seeded and top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan Monday in the Championship Game of the 2017 NCAA Division III Ashland, Virginia Softball Regional.

The Marlins (46-2) will host a Super Regional this weekend. The Yellow Jackets end their season at 35-11, having set a program record for victories in a season.

After VWC went scoreless in the top of the first, R-MC put a pair on with one away in the bottom of the frame. But a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.

The Marlins erupted for three unearned runs and four total runs in the second to take control. VWC used four homers to plate five runs over the final three innings.

Roth had the first hit for the Yellow Jackets, a bunt single in front of the plate in the third. She would steal second and go to third on an error, but was stranded there. Hill had a one-out single in the fourth and stole second, but did not score.

Junior Brandi Mulvena (Farnham, Va./Rappahannock) had a leadoff double in the fifth and moved to third on a groundout, but was stranded as well.

Randolph-Macon was making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the past three seasons. R-MC has been runner-up in both Regional appearances.

Hill, sophomore Candace Whittemore (Montpelier, Va./Patrick Henry) and sophomore Savannah Wood (Tappahannock, Va./Essex) were named to the All-Regional Team.