Tennessee man dies after lighting himself on fire on Facebook Live

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WRIC) — A man in Memphis, Tennessee is dead after he doused himself in kerosene and then lit himself on fire, all while streaming on Facebook.

Witnesses say that after lighting himself on fire, the man ran into a bar screaming and in flames.

They tried to douse the fire with coats and shirts, but it was too late.

Kimberly Koehler said she will never forget the scene.

“I saw Jared run in on fire from foot to head,” Koehler said. “It looked almost like a movie. There were some people that thought it was a joke.”

People familiar with the man say he struggled with mental illness.

They also said his ex-girlfriend was right across the street and had a restraining order against him.

