Richmond Police investigating after woman found shot in city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the city’s southside overnight.

The shooting happened on Maury Street at the Swansboro Apartments.

Police say the woman is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to please call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.